154 new COVID cases locally over long holiday

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported 154 new confirmed COVID cases in three local parishes between midday Wednesday and midday Monday.

St. Mary has 44 new confirmed COVID cases for a total of 2,657 since the pandemic began. Another 245 cases resulted from antigen tests and are listed as probable.

St. Martin had 86 cases over the five days for a pandemic total of 3,386 confirmed and 222 probable.

Assumption had 24 new cases for a total of 1,121 with 178 probable.

One new fatality was reported for Assumption, where there have been 26 confirmed deaths and one probable. St. Mary has had 95 deaths with six probable, and St. Martin has had 75 with six probable.

Statewide:

--5,797 new cases were reported for the five days, raising the number of confirmed cases to 274,781 with 25,758 probable.

--103 deaths were reported for a pandemic total of 6,980 with 357 probable.

--The number of COVID-positive people fell by 78 to 1,597.

--5 more people were on ventilators for a total of 201.