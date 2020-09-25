15 new COVID cases, one death in three local parishes

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported 15 new COVID cases in three local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Friday. One new COVID-related fatality was reported in St. Martin.

Nine new COVID cases were reported in St. Mary, where the total since the pandemic began is now 1,911. Seventy-seven deaths have been reported here.

The relatively low new case numbers recently in St. Mary are encouraging because they come two-three weeks after parish public schools opened, bringing thousands of children back to campuses for the first time since March.

Another set of St. Mary institutions got good news this week: Bars are allowed to open with social-distancing requirements and capacity limits because the COVID positivity rate is below 5%.

St. Martin had three new cases Friday for a total of 2,094. The death reported Friday was the 61st among St. Martin people.

Assumption had three new cases for a total of 758. The death toll remains at 24.

Statewide:

--698 new cases raise the pandemic total to 163,928.

--21 newly reported deaths raised the total to 5,262.

--5 fewer COVID-positive patients are in hospitals, lowering the total to 570.

--6 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 86.