15 new COVID cases, one confirmed fatality in three local parishes

St. Martin Parish has 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and a confirmed coronavirus fatality in the Louisiana Office of Public Health report for the 24 hours ending at midday Friday.

The confirmed COVID cases raise St. Martin's pandemic total to 4,358 confirmed with 401 probable. The fatality reported Friday raises the number of COVID deaths to 101 confirmed with eight probable.

St. Mary has five new confirmed cases for a total of 3,259 plus 738 probable. The number of fatalities here remains at 106 confirmed and 11 probable.

Assumption's case count remains at 1,511 confirmed with 540 probable. A fatality probably COVID-related raised the death toll to 29 confirmed with four probable.

Statewide:

--1,156 new cases raise the total to 361,861 confirmed with 56,724 probable.

--37 new fatalities raise the toll to 8,646 confirmed with 630 probable.

--41 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 1,001, about half the number hospitalized in early January.

--The number of people on ventilators remains at 151.