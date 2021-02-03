15 new COVID cases in local parishes; two more confirmed fatalities here

St. Mary and Assumption parishes had only 15 new confirmed COVID cases between them for the 24 hours ending at midday Wednesday, and St. Martin's case count was reduced three. But the number of confirmed COVID-related fatalities grew by two.

Statewide, the daily fatality count topped 50 again. But the number of COVID hospitalizations slipped to its lowest level in nearly two months.

St. Martin had one new confirmed COVID-related fatality, raising the toll there to 98 confirmed with eight probable. The pandemic case count was lowered to 4,275 confirmed with 388 probable

The number of confirmed COVID fatalities in St. Mary rose by one to 102, but the number of probable fatalities fell by one to 11. Ten new confirmed COVID cases were reported Wednesday for a pandemic total of 3,204 with 686 probable.

Assumption had five new confirmed cases Wednesday for a pandemic total of 1,482 confirmed with 511 probable. The death toll there remains at 28 confirmed with three probable.

Statewide:

--2,046 new cases raised the pandemic total to 353,507 confirmed with 52,728 probable.

--53 deaths raised the toll to 8,421 confirmed and 585 probable.

--54 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals, lowering the total to 1,386. The number of hospitalizations peaked at 2,033 Jan. 4 and hadn't been below 1,400 since Dec. 5.

--9 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 180.