14 new COVID cases, one death in three local parishes

Four new COVID-19 cases and one fatality were reported for St. Mary Parish at midday Monday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health. Ten new St. Martin cases were reported.

St. Mary's case count is now 1,998 since the pandemic began. The death reported Monday was the parish's 84th COVID-related fatality.

St. Martin now has had 2,162 reported COVID cases.

Assumption's case count was reduced by one to 783.

The death tolls remain 62 for St. Martin and 24 for Assumption.

Statewide:

--202 new cases raised the pandemic total to 175,982.

--16 deaths raise the toll to 5,566.

--3 more COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 553.

--4 more people are on ventilators for a total of 64.