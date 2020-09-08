14 new COVID cases, no deaths in three local parishes

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported for three local parishes in the 24 hours ending at midday Tuesday, according to Louisiana Office of Public Health figures.

St. Mary's case count was actually lowered by two to 1,789. Seventy-two St. Mary people have died of COVID-related causes.

St. Martin has five new cases for a pandemic total of 2010. The death toll remained at 58.

Assumption has nine new cases for a total of 692. The toll there is at 22.

Statewide:

--250 new cases make the pandemic total 153,453.

--13 newly reported deaths make the statewide toll 4,955.

--12 more COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 799.

--7 more people are on ventilators for a total of 131.

Counts are sometimes adjusted to eliminate duplicates or to reassign cases to the proper parish.

Tuesday's totals were based on fewer than 5,000 tests statewide, less than half the daily total before testing slowed as hurricanes Marco and Laura approached.