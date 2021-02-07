14 new COVID cases, no deaths in local parishes

Fourteen new confirmed COVID cases were reported for St. Mary and Assumption for the 48 hours leading up to midday Sunday, St. Martin's case count was adjusted downward and no new fatalities were reported.

And statewide, the number of COVID patients in hospitals continues to fall sharply.

On Sunday, eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported for St. Mary, where the pandemic case count is now 3,224 confirmed and 708 probable.

Assumption has six new cases for a pandemic total of 1,499 confirmed with 529 probable.

St. Martin's case count was adjusted downward by nine to 4,291 with 394 probable.

The death tolls remain 106 confirmed with 11 probable in St. Mary, 98 with eight probable in St. Martin, and 29 with three probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--2,003 new cases were reported for the two days, raising the pandemic total to 356,852 confirmed with 54,960 probable.

--43 newly reported fatalities raise the death toll to 8,522 confirmed and 597 probable.

--109 fewer people are in hospitals, lowering the total to 1,166, the lowest total since the day after Thanksgiving.

--24 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 143.