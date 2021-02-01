14 new COVID cases, no deaths in local parishes

Fourteen confirmed new COVID-19 cases were reported in local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Monday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

St. Mary has 11 new confirmed COVID cases to raise the pandemic total to 3,200 confirmed with 665 probable.

Assumption has three new confirmed cases for a confirmed total of 1,463 with 482 probable.

St. Martin's pandemic total was adjusted downward by two to 4,239 confirmed with 376 probable.

No new local fatalities were reported, so the deaths tolls remain 102 with 11 probable in St. Mary, 95 confirmed with eight probable in St. Martin, and 28 confirmed with three probable.

Statewide:

--899 new cases raise the confirmed total to 350,623 confirmed with 50,988 probable.

--53 new fatalities raise the death toll to 8,340 confirmed with 572 probable.

--13 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals, lowering the total to 1,403.

--12 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 187.