14 new COVID-19 cases, one death in three parishes

Here are the noon Friday-to-noon Saturday COVID-19 statistics from the Louisiana Office of Public Health:

--In St. Mary, six new cases bring the total to 199 after 1,148 tests. The official death toll is 23, although Coroner Eric Melancon quotes a total of 25.

--In St. Martin, three new cases raised the total to 244 after 1,891 tests. Another death was reported, bringing the total to 18.

--In Assumption, five new cases bring the total to 194 after 803 tests. Six deaths have been reported in Assumption.

Statewide:

--429 new cases raised the total to 29,140 infected people, of whom 17,303 are believed to have recovered.

--23 new deaths were reported, so 1,950 people have died of COVID-19-related illness.

--Hospitalizations were down 62 to 1,545.

--Ventilator usage dropped by 22 to 208.