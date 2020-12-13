122 confirmed COVID cases locally in Sunday report

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported 122 new confirmed COVID cases in three local parishes in the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday. But no new local fatalities were reported, and the number of hospitalizations statewide was down sharply.

In St. Mary, 63 new confirmed positives raised the pandemic total to 2,480. Those cases were confirmed with molecular tests. Another 141 positives resulted from the less sensitive antigen tests and are listed as probable.

Forty-five confirmed cases were reported for St. Martin for the two days, raising the total to 3,032 plus 150 probables.

In Assumption, 14 new confirmed cases raise the total to 1,032 with 123 probables.

The local death tolls remain at 91 with six probables in St. Mary, 70 with five probables in St. Martin and 25 with one probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--4,462 new cases for the two days raise the confirmed case count to 249,301 with 19,312 probables.

--51 deaths raise the toll to 6,511 with 307 probables.

--56 fewer COVID-positive people were in hospitals Sunday, a decrease of 56 from Friday.

--5 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 162.