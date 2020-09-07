12 new COVID cases, no deaths in three parishes

Twelve new COVID-19 cases in three local parishes were reported for the 24 hours ending at midday Monday.

Three new cases in St. Mary mean that 1,791 people have tested positive since the pandemic began, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

In St. Martin, six new cases raised the total to 2,005.

Assumption has three new COVID cases for a total of 683.

No new deaths were reported Monday, so the toll remains at 72 in St. Mary, 58 in St. Martin and 22 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--305 new cases were reported Monday for a pandemic total of 153,177.

--12 new deaths raised the statewide toll to 4,942.

--3 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals, lowering the total to 787.

--5 more people are on ventilators for a total of 124.

The COVID positivity numbers are based on 4,985 tests, far less than the daily number before testing slowed as hurricanes Marco and Laura approached Louisiana two weeks ago.