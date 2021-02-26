11 new COVID cases, two deaths probably COVID-related in local parishes

Eleven confirmed COVID-19 cases, eight of them in St. Martin, were reported in local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Friday. The Louisiana Office of Public Health also reported two local fatalities listed as probably COVID-related.

St. Mary has one new confirmed coronavirus case for a pandemic total of 3,322 confirmed cases with 792 probable. The death toll here remains at 108 confirmed with 12 probable.

St. Martin's eight new cases raise its total to 4,426 confirmed with 408 probable. One new St. Martin fatality was listed as probable, so the toll is now 102 confirmed with 10 probable.

Assumption also has a new fatality listed as probable, so its toll is now 29 confirmed with five probable. Two new COVID cases raise Assumption's pandemic total to 1,532 confirmed with 552 probable.

Statewide:

--898 new cases reported Friday raise the total to 368,902 confirmed with 59,690 probable.

--26 fatalities raise the death toll to 8,906 confirmed and 681 probable.

--28 fewer COVID-positive people are in Louisiana hospitals for a total of 651.

--5 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 95.