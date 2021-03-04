11 new COVID cases in three local parishes

St. Mary has nine new confirmed cases, and St. Martin has two in the Louisiana Office of Public Health report for the 24 hours ending at midday Thursday.

The new cases in St. Mary raise the number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 3,359 with 822 cases listed as probable. The state reported another St. Mary death that was probably COVID-related, raising the number of fatalities here to 109 confirmed with 13 probable.

St. Martin's new cases raise its pandemic total to 4,444 with 418 probable. The death toll remains at 102 confirmed with 10 probable.

For the second straight day, Assumption's case count was adjusted downward, this time by one to 1,532 confirmed with 511 probable. The parish has had 29 confirmed COVID-related deaths with five probable.

Statewide:

--750 new cases raise the pandemic total to 371,630 confirmed with 68,897 probable.

--18 newly reported fatalities raise the toll to 8,986 confirmed with 700 probable.

--44 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals, lowering the total to 544.

--4 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 74.