11 new COVID cases, one death in three local parishes

Nine new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in St. Martin on Friday, and two more cases were reported in St. Mary.

The nine cases raise St. Martin's case total to 316, and the death toll is now 26.

The two new cases raise St. Mary's count to 348. The number of deaths stays in 33.

Assumption's numbers remain at 258 with 14 deaths.

Statewide:

--523 new cases raised the case count to 44,995.

--9 new deaths make the total 2,883.

--4 fewer people were hospitalized, lowering the total to 549.

--3 fewer people were on ventilators, making the total to 74.