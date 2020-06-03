11 new COVID cases, 1 death in St. Mary, St. Martin

Five new COVID-19 cases in St. Mary and six in St. Martin were reported at midday Wednesday by the Office of Public Health. One death was also reported for St. Mary.

No new cases were reported in Assumption, where the count remains at 252 with14 deaths.

The five Wednesday cases bring St. Mary 's total to 328. The death reported Wednesday was the parish's 32nd COVID-19 fatality.

In St. Martin, the six new cases make the total 306 with 23 deaths.

Statewide:

--387 cases raised the total to 41,133.

--35 deaths make the toll 2,759.

--22 fewer people were hospitalized, lowering the total to 617.

---3 more people are on ventilators for a total of 86.