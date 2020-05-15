11 new COVID-19 cases in St. Mary

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption.

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported the numbers for the period between noon Thursday and noon Friday.

They show:

--11 new COVID-19 positives raised St. Mary's total to 268 after 2,053 tests. One death that had been reported locally made it into the state statistics for a total of 28.

--Two new cases were reported in St. Martin for a total of 278 after 2,501 tests. The death toll stayed at 22.

--One new cases was reported in Assumption for a total of 235 after 1,401 tests. The death toll remained at 11.

Statewide:

--348 new cases raised the total to 33,837.

--31 deaths were reported for a total of 2,382.

--The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19-related illness fell by two to 1,091.

--The number of people on ventilators fell by eight to 132.

(The number of cases in St. Mary Parish has been updated.)