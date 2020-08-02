101 new COVID cases in two days; one more death in St. Mary

More than 100 new COVID cases were reported in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption in the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday. One new COVID fatality was reported in St. Mary.

The Louisiana Office of Public Health no longer issues COVID updates on Saturdays, so the Sunday report reflects tests and fatalities confirmed since noon Friday.

In St. Mary, 53 new cases raised the total since the pandemic began to 1,434. The fatality reported Sunday raises the death toll to 49.

In St. Martin, 33 new cases raised the total to 1,501. Forty-two people have died there.

In Assumption, 15 new cases raise the total to 552. Nineteen people have died there.

Statewide:

--3,467 new cases raise the pandemic total to 119,747.

--58 deaths raised the toll to 3,893.

--The number of people in hospitals for COVID treatment fell by 12 to 1,534.

--The number of people on ventilators dropped by one to 221.