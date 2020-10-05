10 new COVID cases, no deaths in three local parishes

Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported at midday Monday in three local parishes, while the number of cases in one of the parishes was adjusted downward by 10. No deaths were reported locally.

In St. Mary, nine new cases raise the total since the pandemic began to 1,958.

Assumption had one new case to raise its pandemic total to 767.

The number of cases in St. Martin was adjusted downward by 10 to 2,116.

The death totals remain at 78 in St. Mary, 61 in St. Martin and 24 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--230 new cases raise the pandemic total to 168,512.

--9 newly reported fatalities raise the toll to 5,396.

--29 more COVID-positive people were hospitalized for a total of 547.

--3 more people are on ventilators for a total of 71.