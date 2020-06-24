10 new COVID-19 cases, one death in local parishes

St. Mary and St. Martin each had five new COVID-19 positives and another St. Mary death was reported in Wednesday's Louisiana Office of Public Health update.

The number of new cases statewide was high again, but the number of hospitalizations fell.

St. Mary's five new cases mean 410 people have tested positive here since the pandemic began. The latest death raised the parish's toll to 37.

St. Martin's five cases raised its total to 586. Twenty-six St. Martin people have died from COVID-19.

Assumption's totals remained at 334 cases with 14 deaths.

Statewide:

--882 new cases raised the total to 52,477.

--18 deaths mean 3,039 Louisiana deaths have been linked to COVID-19.

--The number of people hospitalized dropped by 15 to 631.

--77 COVID patients are on ventilators.