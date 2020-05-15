Louisiana enters Phase One of COVID-19 guidelines

It’s official: Louisiana is in Phase One of Open America Again anti-COVID-19 guidelines.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed at a proclamation Thursday lifting the stay at home order and allowing more businesses to be open with strict social distancing, enhanced sanitation and required masks for employees helping the public.

The order specifies that Louisianans should still stay at home as much as possible to avoid unnecessary exposure to COVID-19. People who are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 should still stay at home unless they are traveling outside of the home for an essential activity, like obtaining food, medicine or medical care.

“Thanks to the hard work of the people of Louisiana under the Stay at Home order, we have seen declining new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," Edwards said in a press release.

"This, coupled with increased testing and contact tracing capacity, is what is allowing us to move to Phase One on Friday. This is not mission accomplished or a victory against COVID-19, but it is a positive and hopeful move for Louisiana.

“While this a step forward for our state, I want to encourage the public and business owners to proceed cautiously and to take the necessary steps to protect themselves, including wearing a protective face covering like a cloth mask when they are in public, keeping social distance from people outside of their households and practicing good hygiene.”

Major changes in the new order include expanding the types of businesses that can now operate and the specific types of businesses that are limited to 25% of occupancy and require strict social distancing.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Health have issued guidance for churches and different types of businesses to help them enter Phase One in a way that ensures they operate safely and at the maximum level allowed. Business owners and faith leaders can find information at OpenSafely.la.gov.

With the exception of gaming establishments and shopping malls, no church leader or business owner is required to register or to get approval of their opening plans in advance. Registering for the Open Safely site is not required to reopen, but it is encouraged as it will allow businesses and churches to get the latest information quickly.

New types of businesses that may open beginning Friday with 25% occupancy limits, sanitation guidelines and spacing for physical distancing include:

—Restaurants, cafes and coffee shops

—Shopping malls

—Gyms and fitness centers

—Barber and beauty shops, and nail salons

—Movie theaters

—Racetracks (not open to spectators)

—Museums, zoos, aquariums (no tactile exhibits)

— Bars and breweries with LDH food permits

Casinos and video poker establishments may open Monday at 25% occupancy and with 50% of their gaming positions, spaced out to allow for social distancing and with enhanced sanitation. Gaming facilities must have a plan approved by the Gaming Control Board prior to reopening.

The following businesses remain closed: massage establishments and spas, tattoo parlors, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, trampoline parks, arcades, fairs, bars and breweries without LDH food permits, pool halls, bowling alleys, contact sports, children’s play centers, playgrounds, theme parks, adult entertainment venues, and other similar businesses.