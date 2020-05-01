Hancock-Whitney gives to COVID-19 causes

Hancock Whitney has committed $2.5 million for investments in communities to help people in some of the Gulf South’s most vulnerable neighborhoods during the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank said in a press release.

The investments provide much-needed financial support for the following priorities in local communities across Hancock Whitney’s banking footprint, including approximately

—$1 million for stocking local food pantries.

—$600,000 for supplies to help protect residents in some of the hardest hit and low-to-moderate-income communities and first responders.

—$800,000 for housing relief, including legal services to help disadvantaged individuals fight illegal evictions.

—$100,000 for the Hancock Whitney Associate Assistance Fund, in addition to $400,000 bank board members, executives, and associates have already contributed to help Hancock Whitney associates affected by the pandemic.

The bank has already partnered for several weeks with local restaurants across its footprint to provide more than 8,000 meals to healthcare professionals caring for COVID-19 patients.

That initiative has helped businesses stay open and pay hundreds of employees while emphasizing Hancock Whitney’s gratitude to #HealthcareHeroes.

Hancock Whitney leaders said the bank’s $2.5 million investment in communities and other relief efforts come at a critical time as the novel coronavirus continues to impact lives and livelihoods across the cities and towns the bank serves as well as the global community.

“We are, all of us, in this fight together to protect our loved ones, clients, colleagues, and communities from this virus,” said Hancock Whitney President and CEO John M. Hairston. “This pandemic is creating real, significant challenges for so many people in terms of adequate food, income, basic safeguards against the virus, and housing to shelter in place. Hancock Whitney has very deep roots in the communities we serve. It’s simply the right thing to do what we can so that together we help keep people safe and our communities strong.”