State: Feds may enforce new minimum tobacco purchase age

Louisiana government is advising retailers that federal agencies may enforce the new U.S. minimum age of 21 for buying tobacco products and e-cigarettes, even though state law hasn’t been changed to reflect the higher minimum.

On Tuesday, The Daily Review reported that the federal minimum age signed by President Donald Trump on Dec. 20 is not yet reflected in Louisiana law, where the minimum age is 18.

That led to some confusion for some merchants and law enforcement agencies.

Just after noon Tuesday, The Daily Review received this email from Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control:

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced that it is against the law to sell tobacco products, e-cigarettes and other vapor smoking products to anyone under the age of 21. An amendment to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, signed by the president on Dec. 20, 2019, raises the minimum age for purchasing those products from 18 to 21 nationwide.

“Louisiana law has not been amended to address this change. However, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control advises Louisiana retailers that federal agencies may enforce this change in federal law.”

Some local businesses made the change despite the difference in state and federal laws.

The Circle K located at 6383 La. 182 in Morgan City is enforcing the federal legislation, as well as Stazione’s Deli locations. Other retailers, such as Rouse’s Supermarket located at 6403 La. 182 in Morgan City made the change Friday afternoon.

Their registers were updating to reflect the new law and signs were being removed stating tobacco products could be sold to 18 and older.

The Morgan City Police Department said it can only enforce the state law.

The American Lung Association cites figures indicating that a nationwide minimum age of 21 could prevent 223,000 smoking-related deaths among those born since 2000, including 50,000 deaths from lung cancer.

The statistics come from a study by the National Academy of Medicine.

Nearly all smokes had their first cigarette by age 21, and 81% started smoking before age 18.

“Smokers aged 18 and 19 years old are often a supplier for younger kids who rely on friends, classmates and peers to buy tobacco products,” the association said. “Since students do not typically reach 21 years old while still in high school, increasing the age of sale would greatly reduce the number of high school students who could purchase tobacco products.”