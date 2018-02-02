One Acadiana announces 2018 leadership

One Acadiana's leadership has announced new appointments to its regional board of directors. The more than 80-member board of the economic development organization and chamber of commerce will focus on business development, policy, and investor and member engagement initiatives.

The election of 1A's 2018 officers includes:

—Don Broussard, CFO of The Lemoine Company, 2018 chairman

—Kathy Bobbs, CEO of Women’s & Children’s Hospital, 2018 chair-elect

—David Edmond, Tax Director, Postlethwaite & Netterville, 2018 treasurer

—Steven Hebert, CEO, Billeaud Companies, 2018 secretary

—Frank Neuner, managing partner of NeunerPate, immediate past chairman

“With three years under our belt and a strong foundation, One Acadiana is well-poised to meet the significant opportunities 2018 will present,” said Broussard. “As the 2018 Chairman of the Board, I’m glad to have the confidence of the business community. I plan to work closely with 1A’s new President & CEO Troy Wayman on Acadiana’s priorities including the development of our workforce, marketing our region, and the diversification of our economic drivers.”

A new slate of three-year elected directors includes:

—Alta Baker, Safe Haven Enterprises

—Dr. Jason Cormier, Acadiana Neurosurgery

—Jared Doise, Legend’s Bar and Grill

—Chris Haik, Haik Insurance Holdings

—Peter Pham, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

—Anne Pyle, ADP Solutions

—Missy Rogers, Noble Plastics

One-year Chair-Elect’s appointments include:

—Chad Abell, Abell Crozier Davis Architects Inc

—Tim Anderson, Acadian Companies System Inc.

—Bobby Butcher, Butcher Air Conditioning

—Rob Eddy, Pinnacle Group

—Marilyn McDonald, Caffery Real Estate

—Coatney Raymond, Buck and Johnny’s

For a full list of 1A’s leadership of business, civic, and economic development professionals across the nine-parish region, visit: http://oneacadiana.org/about/leadership

“One Acadiana’s vision has remained steadfast throughout the challenges and opportunities a change in staff leadership presented because of our dedicated board of directors,” said Neuner, 2018 Immediate Past Chair. “We continue to focus on building regional relationships and capacity. With our current leadership in place, we are making great strides to make Acadiana more economically competitive.”

One Acadiana is the economic development organization for the nine-parish Acadiana region located in south Louisiana. With more than 1,200 investors, members, and partners, One Acadiana serves as the voice of the regional business community. The organization is based in the city of Lafayette.