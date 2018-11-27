Oil and gas flow in mile-deep field

Tue, 11/27/2018 - 10:27am

NEW ORLEANS — Chevron Corp. says it is now getting oil and natural gas from a floating platform tethered in nearly a mile (1.6 kilometers) of water off of New Orleans.
The company says the tension-leg drilling and production platform is in the deepest water of any such facility. The well is in the Big Foot field about 225 miles (360 kilometers) south of New Orleans.
Chevron estimates that it can get the equivalent of more than 8.4 billion gallons (31.8 billion liters) of oil from the field over 35 years.
It announced last week that production had begun at the platform, which is designed to extract up to 3.1 million gallons (11.7 million liters) of oil and 25 million cubic feet 25 (708,000 cubic meters) of natural gas a day.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018