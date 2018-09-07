Tri-City area winless in week 2 Friday

The Tri-City area finished 0-3 in Week 2 games played Friday as Berwick, Central Catholic and Patterson each lost.

Berwick (1-1) fell 34-31 to Northwest, ranked No. 9 in the latest Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A poll, while Central Catholic (0-2) fell to Archbishop Hannan 34-14. Assumption defeated Patterson 44-22.

Morgan City’s week 2 contest home contest against Hanson has been pushed back until Sunday at 2 p.m. in Morgan City because referees didn’t show up for the Friday night contest due to a mistake on the part of the assignment secretary of the Thibodaux-based South Central Football Officials Association.

Below are other Louisiana high school football scores, courtesy of The Associated Press:

Acadiana 28, Ruston 21

Albany 34, Independence 20

Alexandria 26, Benton 7

Amite 41, Loranger 6

Ascension Episcopal 57, Pointe Coupee Catholic 54

Avoyelles 42, Bunkie 7

Barbe 44, Riverside Academy 0

Basile 36, Mamou 0

Bastrop 18, Airline 13

Baton Rouge Catholic 31, Zachary 30

Baton Rouge Episcopal 28, St. Thomas Aquinas 21

Belle Chasse 12, Archbishop Shaw 10

Ben Franklin 41, Ascension Christian School 24

Bolton 14, Plain Dealing 6

Bowling Green 19, Wayne Aca., Miss. 0

Brusly 47, Northlake Christian 7

Buckeye 7, Holy Savior Menard 0

Caldwell Parish 42, LaSalle 0

Captain Shreve 31, Woodlawn (SH) 0

Carencro 41, New Iberia 0

Cedar Creek 37, D’Arbonne Woods 12

Centerville 31, Ridgewood 0

Central Lafourche 22, G.W. Carver 20

Central Private 33, Porter’s Chapel Aca., Miss. 6

Centreville Aca., Miss. 40, Ben’s Ford 0

Chalmette 50, Bogalusa 20

Church Point 54, Abbeville 14

Copiah Aca., Miss. 29, River Oaks 21

Country Day 48, Bonnabel 27

Covenant Christian Academy 26, The Church Academy 0

Crowley 45, Westlake 6

DeQuincy 41, Grant 0

DeRidder 45, Washington-Marion 44

Delhi 40, Vidalia 27

Delhi Charter 28, Madison 6

Delta Charter 27, Lincoln Preparatory School 0

Destrehan 31, St. Charles Catholic 3

Donaldsonville 26, White Castle 8

Dunham 50, Baker 26

Dutchtown 16, Central 13

E.D. White 35, Erath 24

East Ascension 33, Parkview Baptist 23

East Beauregard 32, Elton 18

East Iberville 22, Hamilton Christian Academy 14

East St. John 41, West Jefferson 6

Ellender 43, King 0

Eunice 33, Jennings 23

Fontainebleau 35, Franklinton 19

Franklin Parish 22, Ferriday 19

General Trass (Lake Providence) 40, Tensas 0

Gueydan 40, Grand Lake 18

Hammond 14, Woodlawn (BR) 10

Haughton 40, B.T. Washington 14

Haynesville 14, Minden 2

Holy Cross 24, Covington 0

Homer 26, Beekman 12

Houma Christian 24, Westminster Christian 12

Iota 44, Oakdale 7

Jena 41, Rayville 0

Jesuit 34, Saint Paul’s 24

John Ehret 26, Hahnville 0

Kaplan 18, Welsh 7

Karr 40, Landry/Walker 0

Kentwood 31, Sumner 13

Kinder 15, Iowa 9

Lafayette Christian Academy 56, Loreauville 0

Lakeshore 34, East Jefferson 0

Leesville 13, South Beauregard 0

Lena Northwood 22, Ringgold 12

Live Oak 20, Mandeville 14

Livonia 21, West Feliciana 17

Logansport 44, Lakeview 28

Loyola College Prep 33, West Ouachita 21

Many 49, Marksville 0

McMain 27, Lusher Charter 3

Natchitoches Central 48, Green Oaks 21

Neville 27, Warren Central, Miss. 10

New Iberia Catholic 42, St. Louis 14

Newman 68, Thomas Jefferson 7

North Caddo 35, Bossier 12

North DeSoto 42, North Webster 7

North Vermilion 30, Franklin 12

Northeast 42, Belaire 28

Northshore 7, Salmen 0

Notre Dame 40, Breaux Bridge 28

Oak Forest 19, Silliman 7

Oberlin 26, Delcambre 0

Opelousas 44, West St. Mary 0

Ouachita Parish 39, Sulphur 14

Pearl River 38, Sci Academy 0

Pine 30, Varnado 6

Pineville 28, Peabody 14

Plaquemine 42, Port Allen 12

Ponchatoula 64, Denham Springs 63

Pope John Paul II 17, St. Patrick, Miss. 6

Prairie View 28, Tensas Academy 6

Sam Houston 47, Cecilia 30

Scotlandville 22, Madison Prep 11

Shreveport Northwood 38, Richwood 8

Slidell 39, Lake Area New Tech Early College 7

Springfield 22, W.L. Cohen 12

St. Amant 10, Helen Cox 9

St. Frederick Catholic 38, Mangham 8

St. Helena Central 37, East Feliciana 16

St. James 29, Lutcher 26

St. John 33, Merryville 15

St. Martin’s 28, Fisher 14

St. Martinville 47, Lafayette 27

St. Michael 33, KIPP Renaissance 10

St. Thomas More 70, Comeaux 13

Sterlington 22, Ouachita Christian 20

Terrebonne 34, South Terrebonne 17

Teurlings Catholic 29, LaGrange 12

Thibodaux 35, South Lafourche 10

Union Aca., Miss. 36, Claiborne 16

Union Parish 20, Calvary Baptist Academy 16

University (Lab) 42, Southern Lab 14

Vandebilt Catholic 13, H.L. Bourgeois 7, OT

Vermilion Catholic 26, Opelousas Catholic 23

Ville Platte 28, Pine Prairie 13

Vinton 57, Highland Baptist 13

West Monroe 31, McGill-Toolen, Ala. 24, OT

West St. John 26, South Plaquemines 6

Westgate 53, Jeanerette 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Red River vs. Arcadia, ccd.

