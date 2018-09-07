Berwick's Donte Short, 24, gets congratulations after recovering a fumble deep in the red zone to stop a Northwest drive, allowing the Panthers to stay within 14-10 at the half. Berwick fell to Northwest, Class 3A's ninth-ranked squad in the latest Louisiana Sports Writers Association poll, 34-31. (The Daily Review/Bill Decker)
Tri-City area winless in week 2 Friday
The Tri-City area finished 0-3 in Week 2 games played Friday as Berwick, Central Catholic and Patterson each lost.
Berwick (1-1) fell 34-31 to Northwest, ranked No. 9 in the latest Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A poll, while Central Catholic (0-2) fell to Archbishop Hannan 34-14. Assumption defeated Patterson 44-22.
Morgan City’s week 2 contest home contest against Hanson has been pushed back until Sunday at 2 p.m. in Morgan City because referees didn’t show up for the Friday night contest due to a mistake on the part of the assignment secretary of the Thibodaux-based South Central Football Officials Association.
Below are other Louisiana high school football scores, courtesy of The Associated Press:
Acadiana 28, Ruston 21
Albany 34, Independence 20
Alexandria 26, Benton 7
Amite 41, Loranger 6
Ascension Episcopal 57, Pointe Coupee Catholic 54
Avoyelles 42, Bunkie 7
Barbe 44, Riverside Academy 0
Basile 36, Mamou 0
Bastrop 18, Airline 13
Baton Rouge Catholic 31, Zachary 30
Baton Rouge Episcopal 28, St. Thomas Aquinas 21
Belle Chasse 12, Archbishop Shaw 10
Ben Franklin 41, Ascension Christian School 24
Bolton 14, Plain Dealing 6
Bowling Green 19, Wayne Aca., Miss. 0
Brusly 47, Northlake Christian 7
Buckeye 7, Holy Savior Menard 0
Caldwell Parish 42, LaSalle 0
Captain Shreve 31, Woodlawn (SH) 0
Carencro 41, New Iberia 0
Cedar Creek 37, D’Arbonne Woods 12
Centerville 31, Ridgewood 0
Central Lafourche 22, G.W. Carver 20
Central Private 33, Porter’s Chapel Aca., Miss. 6
Centreville Aca., Miss. 40, Ben’s Ford 0
Chalmette 50, Bogalusa 20
Church Point 54, Abbeville 14
Copiah Aca., Miss. 29, River Oaks 21
Country Day 48, Bonnabel 27
Covenant Christian Academy 26, The Church Academy 0
Crowley 45, Westlake 6
DeQuincy 41, Grant 0
DeRidder 45, Washington-Marion 44
Delhi 40, Vidalia 27
Delhi Charter 28, Madison 6
Delta Charter 27, Lincoln Preparatory School 0
Destrehan 31, St. Charles Catholic 3
Donaldsonville 26, White Castle 8
Dunham 50, Baker 26
Dutchtown 16, Central 13
E.D. White 35, Erath 24
East Ascension 33, Parkview Baptist 23
East Beauregard 32, Elton 18
East Iberville 22, Hamilton Christian Academy 14
East St. John 41, West Jefferson 6
Ellender 43, King 0
Eunice 33, Jennings 23
Fontainebleau 35, Franklinton 19
Franklin Parish 22, Ferriday 19
General Trass (Lake Providence) 40, Tensas 0
Gueydan 40, Grand Lake 18
Hammond 14, Woodlawn (BR) 10
Haughton 40, B.T. Washington 14
Haynesville 14, Minden 2
Holy Cross 24, Covington 0
Homer 26, Beekman 12
Houma Christian 24, Westminster Christian 12
Iota 44, Oakdale 7
Jena 41, Rayville 0
Jesuit 34, Saint Paul’s 24
John Ehret 26, Hahnville 0
Kaplan 18, Welsh 7
Karr 40, Landry/Walker 0
Kentwood 31, Sumner 13
Kinder 15, Iowa 9
Lafayette Christian Academy 56, Loreauville 0
Lakeshore 34, East Jefferson 0
Leesville 13, South Beauregard 0
Lena Northwood 22, Ringgold 12
Live Oak 20, Mandeville 14
Livonia 21, West Feliciana 17
Logansport 44, Lakeview 28
Loyola College Prep 33, West Ouachita 21
Many 49, Marksville 0
McMain 27, Lusher Charter 3
Natchitoches Central 48, Green Oaks 21
Neville 27, Warren Central, Miss. 10
New Iberia Catholic 42, St. Louis 14
Newman 68, Thomas Jefferson 7
North Caddo 35, Bossier 12
North DeSoto 42, North Webster 7
North Vermilion 30, Franklin 12
Northeast 42, Belaire 28
Northshore 7, Salmen 0
Notre Dame 40, Breaux Bridge 28
Oak Forest 19, Silliman 7
Oberlin 26, Delcambre 0
Opelousas 44, West St. Mary 0
Ouachita Parish 39, Sulphur 14
Pearl River 38, Sci Academy 0
Pine 30, Varnado 6
Pineville 28, Peabody 14
Plaquemine 42, Port Allen 12
Ponchatoula 64, Denham Springs 63
Pope John Paul II 17, St. Patrick, Miss. 6
Prairie View 28, Tensas Academy 6
Sam Houston 47, Cecilia 30
Scotlandville 22, Madison Prep 11
Shreveport Northwood 38, Richwood 8
Slidell 39, Lake Area New Tech Early College 7
Springfield 22, W.L. Cohen 12
St. Amant 10, Helen Cox 9
St. Frederick Catholic 38, Mangham 8
St. Helena Central 37, East Feliciana 16
St. James 29, Lutcher 26
St. John 33, Merryville 15
St. Martin’s 28, Fisher 14
St. Martinville 47, Lafayette 27
St. Michael 33, KIPP Renaissance 10
St. Thomas More 70, Comeaux 13
Sterlington 22, Ouachita Christian 20
Terrebonne 34, South Terrebonne 17
Teurlings Catholic 29, LaGrange 12
Thibodaux 35, South Lafourche 10
Union Aca., Miss. 36, Claiborne 16
Union Parish 20, Calvary Baptist Academy 16
University (Lab) 42, Southern Lab 14
Vandebilt Catholic 13, H.L. Bourgeois 7, OT
Vermilion Catholic 26, Opelousas Catholic 23
Ville Platte 28, Pine Prairie 13
Vinton 57, Highland Baptist 13
West Monroe 31, McGill-Toolen, Ala. 24, OT
West St. John 26, South Plaquemines 6
Westgate 53, Jeanerette 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Red River vs. Arcadia, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/