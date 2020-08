Courtesy of Brian Thorguson

Last week we published a photo of Bannon Lightsey of Patterson and the 70-pound catfish he caught from the Berwick Boat Launch. On July 12, these young anglers teamed up to catch a 50-pound catfish on a rod and reel, also in Berwick. They are, from left: Ian Thorguson, Parker Fitter, Henry Thorguson and Eli Lodrigue, all of Berwick.