Plans for Oilfield Fishing Rodeo are underway

The annual Morgan City Oilfield Fishing Rodeo and Golf Tournament will go on as scheduled despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but there will be some differences this year.

“This year’s event will focus on golfing and fishing participation only,” the board said in a news release. “We will not be seeking sponsorships from our local business community. Since inception, our focus has been and will remain to give back to our local educational institutions.”

The nonprofit was established to both promote spirit in the community’s oil and gas field and to help community organizations grow.

Since the event began, the rodeo has donated $100,950 to local higher education and charitable causes.

In 2018, the latest year both events were held, the organization gave $10,500 each to South Louisiana Community College’s Young Memorial Campus in Morgan City and Nicholls State University as well as $1,000 to miscellaneous organizations.

While the 2019 golf tournament was held, the fishing rodeo was cancelled due to the area’s high water event.

“The 2020 MCOFR Fishing Rodeo and Golf Tournament is faced with challenges as well,” the board said. “The MCOFR board members believe that the citizens of our community need something to look forward to and will be eager to participate. Regretfully, without our corporate sponsors, we will not have the ability to make any donations, nor have any door prizes for either event. The fishing rodeo and golf tournament entry fees will remain the same as previous years.”

Those interested can participate in either event or both events.

The golf tournament will be held June 12 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. The two-person scramble will feature a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Meanwhile, the fishing rodeo will be held June 13, with weigh-in at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

Fishing will occur in public waterways from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., while weigh-in will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Categories scored will be redfish, bass, catfish, speckled trout and Mike Michel Trash Fish.

Entry forms and payment for both events must be received by June 10 at 5 p.m.

Checks can be made payable to MCOFR and sent to: MCOFR, P.O. Box 2116, Morgan City, LA 70381 or delivered to Tanks-A-Lot at 7723 Hwy. 182 East in Morgan City.

For more information, call Spring Aucoin at 985-385-1913 or visit the organization’s website at www.mcofr.com. Entry forms can be downloaded online, too.

“We intend to remain relevant and look forward to resuming our philanthropic role in 2021,” the board said.