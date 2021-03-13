Article Image Alt Text

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith pitches the ceremonial first horseshoe Saturday at the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association Battle of the Badges for local police officers, deputies and firefighters at Kemper Williams Park.

Smith walked to the line with two horseshoes. After his first throw was a ringer, Smith walked away laughing.

Al Dodson lays out the Battle of the Badges rules for the law enforcement officers and firefighters.

Kenny Vidrine of the Patterson Volunteer Fire Department throws a ringer for the firefighters.

Craig Rink, left, and Glen Hidalgo cook for the horseshoe teams.

The firefighters and law enforcement officers pose for a group photo.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Pitching in for police, firefighters

Sat, 03/13/2021 - 12:08pm

The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association hosted St. Mary firefighters and law enforcement officers for a Battle of the Badges on Saturday at Kemper Williams Park.

Sheriff Blaise Smith threw the ceremonial first shoe, a ringer. The association also cooked for the event.

