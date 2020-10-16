Patterson homecoming proclaimed

A proclamation was signed at Patterson High School declaring this week as the school’s homecoming week. Patterson Mayor Pro Tem Travis Darnell signed the proclamation. The Lumberjacks will host Morgan City Friday for their homecoming game. Seated are Emily Harris, Randalyn Paul, Principal Lane Larive, Darnell, Logan Gore and Mallory Mendoza. On the second row are Alexis Bernadou, Hayden Adams, Aarolyn Hartman, De’Asha Williams, Josiah Fields, Jadon Hawkins, Reagan Lindsey, Kylia Gregory, Katelyn Fabre and Chelsea Loredo. On the back row are Dalton Cooper, Kaden Samuels, Joseph Larson, Patrick Bazile, Jose Rivera, Kylan Griffin, Dylan Fabre, Michael Brown and Randan Paul. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Wade Gussman Photography)