Pair of aces

Glenn Jumonville made an ace on Nov. 4 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Jumonville connected on the hole-in-one on hole No. 11 from 152 yards away using a 6 Hybrid. It was his fifth hole-in-one and second on No. 11. His playing partners were Rudy Sparks, Gippy LaCoste and Ed Selser.