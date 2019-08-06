New kind of pickup game for basketball team

Tue, 08/06/2019 - 11:01am

Submitted Photo
Keep St. Mary Beautiful sponsored the Great American Cleanup on July 5. Nine bags of trash and over 200 cigarette butts were picked up from the lot adjacent to Rouses Market. Representatives of Keep St. Mary Clean feel that the work of the young members of the Morgan City High basketball team encouraged team building and instilled a sense of community involvement and pride which they hope will manifest in all members of this beautiful community. Others pictured below with the team are Coach Herman Hartman Jr., Assistant Coach Charlie Maize, Rouses Assistant Store Director Blake Chaisson and representatives from Keep St. Mary Beautiful Charlie Ann Eues, Jo Ann Blanchard and Lea Hebert.

