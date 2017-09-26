Johnson wins football contest

Carrie J. Johnson of Patterson was the winner in last week’s Daily Review football prediction contest.

Johnson correctly picked the winner in 10 of 11 prep, college and pro games last weekend.

Donald Lajaunie of Morgan City won the second prize. He was one of three people who picked nine of 11 correct winners and then came closest to the actual score in the tiebreaker game, in which Tulane beat Army, 21-17.

A special thanks goes out to the contest sponsors.