High school teams scrimmage; results mixed for locals

Tri-City area football teams participated in scrimmages Friday night with mixed results.

In the live quarter portion of play, Morgan City fell to H.L. Bourgeois 13-0 in Morgan City, while Central Catholic defeated Berwick 14-0. Patterson topped South Lafourche 20-19.

Below is a recap.

Morgan City falls to H.L. Bourgeois

The Morgan City Ti-gers fell 13-0 to H.L. Bourgeois in the live quarter portion of the scrimmage.

The teams also worked in first- and second-team play blocks and conducted special teams work.

“We’re very young and inexperienced,” Morgan City Coach Chris Stroud said. “We’ve got eight seniors, but only three of them have played football before.”

The weight room disadvantage with freshmen and sophomores going against upperclassmen showed on the field, Stroud said.

“We were outmatched,” he said.

Stroud noted the play of offensive lineman Ian Carmichael in the scrimmage.

Also during the scrimmage in special teams work, Tate Matherne made one extra point and connect-ed on a 27-yard field goal.

CCHS defeats

Berwick

Central Catholic defeated Berwick 14-0 in the live quarter of their scrimmage at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium.

Central Catholic quarterback Freddie Calloway scored on an 85-yard run, and he completed about a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Picou to account for the Eagles’ touchdowns in the live quarter.

Central Catholic Coach Tommy Minton said that after being outscored 14-7 in the first varsity play block in which he said his team started “a little slow,” the Eagles picked up the pace.

“I thought after that we kind of adjusted to the full-speed tackling, the speed of the game, and I thought we became a lot more aggressive on defense,” Minton said.

The Eagles shut out Berwick the rest of the way.

In the play blocks, the Eagles’ first-team touchdowns came from Hugh Hamer twice, including about a 70-yard touchdown catch and run; and Freddie Calloway scored on about a 15-yard run.

The Eagles’ second-team touchdown in the play block came on a Tate Fontenot touch-down.

In the play blocks, Berwick’s first-team scored once, while its second-team scored twice.

The first-team touch-downs came via a Jayden Milton short run and a long pass from Cru Bella to Kaeden Thomas.

Andre Engleton and Zack Gonzales scored on long touchdown runs for the Panthers’ second team.

Berwick Coach Mike Walker was not available for comment Sunday night.

Patterson tops SL

The Patterson Lum-berjacks defeated South Lafourche 20-19 in the two live quarters played in their scrimmage with South Lafourche Friday.

In the live quarters, Kylan Griffin scored on a 3-yard rushing touchdown, Ty Walton had a 37-yard rushing score and Christian Johnson returned a fumble 37 yards for a touchdown.

“They gave great effort,” first-year Patterson Coach Zach Lochard said of his squad. “They played as a team. They really played tough, and they competed and they finished.”

In junior varsity ac-tion, Patterson defeated South Lafourche 23-0.

Elijah Johnson had a 10-yard rushing touchdown, Cam Davis had a 67-yard interception for a touchdown and Drew Dinger tossed a 62-yard touchdown pass to Drake Dinger. Drew Dinger also threw a two-point conversion pass apiece to Davis and Drake Dinger.