Berwick's Donte Short, 24, gets congratulations after recovering a fumble deep in the red zone to stop a Northwest drive, allowing the Panthers to stay within 14-10 at the half.
The Daily Review/Bill Decker
Friday night football scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Assumption 44, Patterson 22
Avoyelles 42, Bunkie 7
Barbe 44, Riverside Academy 0
Basile 36, Mamou 0
Belle Chasse 12, Archbishop Shaw 10
Carencro 41, New Iberia 0
Centerville 31, Ridgewood 0
Centreville Aca., Miss. 40, Ben's Ford 0
Church Point 54, Abbeville 14
Covenant Christian Academy 26, The Church Academy 0
DeQuincy 41, Grant 0
Delta Charter 27, Lincoln Preparatory School 0
E.D. White 35, Erath 24
Gueydan 40, Grand Lake 18
Haughton 40, B.T. Washington 14
Haynesville 14, Minden 2
Homer 26, Beekman 12
Iota 44, Oakdale 7
Jena 41, Rayville 0
John Ehret 26, Hahnville 0
Kaplan 18, Welsh 7
Lafayette Christian Academy 56, Loreauville 0
Lakeshore 34, East Jefferson 0
Live Oak 20, Mandeville 14
Logansport 44, Lakeview 28
Loyola College Prep 33, West Ouachita 21
Many 49, Marksville 0
Neville 27, Warren Central, Miss. 10
New Iberia Catholic 42, St. Louis 14
Newman 68, Thomas Jefferson 7
North Caddo 35, Bossier 12
North DeSoto 42, North Webster 7
Northshore 7, Salmen 0
Pope John Paul II 17, St. Patrick, Miss. 6
Prairie View 28, Tensas Academy 6
Sam Houston 47, Cecilia 30
Shreveport Northwood 38, Richwood 8
St. Martinville 47, Lafayette 27
Vandebilt Catholic 13, H.L. Bourgeois 7, OT
Vinton 57, Highland Baptist 13
West Monroe 31, McGill-Toolen, Ala. 24, OT
Westgate 53, Jeanerette 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Red River vs. Arcadia, ccd.
