Friday night football scores

Fri, 09/07/2018 - 9:56pm
By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Assumption 44, Patterson 22

Avoyelles 42, Bunkie 7

Barbe 44, Riverside Academy 0

Basile 36, Mamou 0

Belle Chasse 12, Archbishop Shaw 10

Carencro 41, New Iberia 0

Centerville 31, Ridgewood 0

Centreville Aca., Miss. 40, Ben's Ford 0

Church Point 54, Abbeville 14

Covenant Christian Academy 26, The Church Academy 0

DeQuincy 41, Grant 0

Delta Charter 27, Lincoln Preparatory School 0

E.D. White 35, Erath 24

Gueydan 40, Grand Lake 18

Haughton 40, B.T. Washington 14

Haynesville 14, Minden 2

Homer 26, Beekman 12

Iota 44, Oakdale 7

Jena 41, Rayville 0

John Ehret 26, Hahnville 0

Kaplan 18, Welsh 7

Lafayette Christian Academy 56, Loreauville 0

Lakeshore 34, East Jefferson 0

Live Oak 20, Mandeville 14

Logansport 44, Lakeview 28

Loyola College Prep 33, West Ouachita 21

Many 49, Marksville 0

Neville 27, Warren Central, Miss. 10

New Iberia Catholic 42, St. Louis 14

Newman 68, Thomas Jefferson 7

North Caddo 35, Bossier 12

North DeSoto 42, North Webster 7

Northshore 7, Salmen 0

Pope John Paul II 17, St. Patrick, Miss. 6

Prairie View 28, Tensas Academy 6

Sam Houston 47, Cecilia 30

Shreveport Northwood 38, Richwood 8

St. Martinville 47, Lafayette 27

Vandebilt Catholic 13, H.L. Bourgeois 7, OT

Vinton 57, Highland Baptist 13

West Monroe 31, McGill-Toolen, Ala. 24, OT

Westgate 53, Jeanerette 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Red River vs. Arcadia, ccd.

