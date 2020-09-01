'Coach Jimmy' Johnson gave of himself to the community

The Morgan City recreation community lost a long time contributor in its history Saturday as James Oneal “Coach Jimmy” Johnson passed away at his residence in Patterson. He was 91.

While Johnson may be remembered for his days with the Morgan City Recreation Department, his contributions extend even further as he helped provide athletic opportunities to black youth prior to integration.

“We didn’t have anything, because at that time you couldn’t play with the whites that were in junior high school or even in the elementary school,” said Joe Jones, a Morgan City Recreation Board member who was coached by Johnson as a youth.

Jones said Johnson was involved in football, basketball and baseball as well as an adult basketball league.

When sports were integrated, Johnson moved ahead without hesitation, Jones said. “He worked with everybody.”

Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi said Johnson selflessly gave his time to coach the area’s youth.

“He has coached thousands of kids over the years, and not only about sports but about life,” said Grizzaffi, who was coached in Biddy Basketball all-stars by Johnson.

Morgan City Recreation Director Seth Thomas took it a step further, noting Johnson, who coached Biddy Basketball until his late 70s, probably impacted as many youngsters athletically in the community as anyone ever has.

“He really had an impact through all sports, and I think pretty much anybody who has ever played in some form of sport had him as a coach or an all-star coach,” said Thomas, who was coached by Johnson in Biddy Basketball all-stars.

Johnson also was credited by Jones and Thomas for being instrumental in starting the area’s Biddy Basketball program in the early 1970s.

“What he put into this area and the length of time that he put in, I don’t think that anyone will ever top what he has done for the community,” Jones said.

Johnson also held a summer basketball clinic for some time each year while health permitted, Jones said.

“Not only did he look out for these kids athletically, but personally,” Thomas said.

In advertising the camps, Johnson asked for donations to help with purchasing school supplies and school uniforms.

“What can you say about a man who spent his life (giving back) and never got paid for it? Never asked for anything for it. It tops anything,” Jones said.

According to his obituary, among Johnson’s survivors are his wife, Deloris Johnson of Patterson and his children, James O. Johnson Jr. of Opelousas, Rodney K. Johnson of New Orleans, Charles J. Charlot Sr. of Bayou Vista and Fredrick A. Charlot and Lynette M. Singleton, both of Patterson.

Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City is handling arrangements, which are incomplete.