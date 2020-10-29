Berwick opens district play against Lutcher

Two Tri-City area football teams will play Thursday night, and two more will hit the field on Friday for prep football actions.

Thursday, Berwick will host Lutcher, while Morgan City will travel to face Assumption in Napoleonville.

Friday, Central Catholic will travel to Hanson Memorial in Franklin, and Patterson will hit the road to meet E.D. White in Thibodaux.

All games will begin at 7 p.m.

Below are previews of the games.

Berwick vs. Lutcher

Berwick High School will host its first District 9-3A game of the season Thursday when the Lutcher Bulldogs come to town.

Berwick enters the contest with a 1-3 overall record, including an 0-1 mark in District 9-3A action.

A week ago, the squad fell to Patterson 21-0 on the road in its District 9-3A opener.

Meanwhile, Lutcher enters Thursday’s contest with a 2-2 overall mark and an 0-1 record in District 9-3A action.

The Bulldogs have lost two straight, falling to St. Amant and St. James in respective weeks. A week ago against St. James, Lutcher fell 17-14 in its District 9-3A opener.

Morgan City

vs. Assumption

Morgan City will hit the road again for District 8-4A action Thursday when it travels to Napoleonville to face Assumption.

Morgan City is 0-4 this season and 0-1 in District 8-4A action. A week ago, the Tigers fell to Ellender 61-0 in league play in Bourg.

Meanwhile, Assumption is 2-2 this season and has a 1-0 record in District 8-4A action.

Assumption defeated South Terrebonne 40-22 a week ago at home in its District 8-4A opener.

CCHS vs.

Hanson Memorial

Central Catholic will travel to face rival Hanson Memorial in District 8-1A action Friday in Franklin.

The Eagles are 0-3 entering the contest and 0-1 in District 8-1A action. A week ago, Central Catholic fell to Centerville 24-15 in its league opener in Morgan City.

Meanwhile, Hanson is 3-1 this season, with the Tigers dropping their first game of the season a week ago to Vermilion Catholic by a score of 56-8 in Abbeville in District 8-1A action.

Prior to last week’s loss, Hanson started the season with wins against Westminster Christian, Morgan City and Thrive Academy.

The Eagles enter Friday’s game with a 25-plus year winning streak against Hanson in the annual matchup.

Patterson

vs. E.D. White

The Patterson Lumberjacks will hit the road for the first time this season Friday when it travels to Thibodaux to face E.D. White in District 9-3A action.

Patterson is 2-2 this season and has won two straight games, defeating Morgan City and Berwick.

A week ago, Patterson defeated Berwick 21-0.

E.D. White is 3-1 this season, with the squad’s lone loss coming to St. Charles in week 2.

The Cardinals have rebounded with two straight wins, defeating South Terrebonne and Donaldsonville.

A week ago in its District 9-3A opener, the Cardinals defeated Donaldsonville 18-14 on the road.