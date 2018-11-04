Berwick, Central Catholic playoff opponents announced

Central Catholic and Berwick are in the high school football playoffs, and now they know who to prepare for.

Central Catholic is the eighth seed in Division IV and will host ninth-seeded Ouachita Christian.

Berwick is the No. 22 seed in 3A and will play at Northwest, the 11th seed.

First-round games will be played Thursday through Saturday.

The second round will be Nov. 15-17, and the quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 22-24.

The semifinals will be Nov. 29-Dec. 1, followed by the finals Dec. 6-8 in the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

Click here to see the 3A bracket.

Click here to see the Division IV bracket

Click here for links to all the playoff brackets.