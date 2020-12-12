Bayou Chene closed near flood project

The Bayou Chene Floodgate project is currently closed in order to bring in some large barges and equipment for the next phase of construction next week, the Port of Morgan City said in a notice.

To prevent any hazards to navigation, the Bayou Chene floodgate, and one mile to the north and south of it, will be closed through 7 p.m. Sunday.

IIn addition to the Bayou Chene Floodgate closure this weekend, the floodgate will be closed nightly 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 23. The Bayou Boeuf Lock repairs continue 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, so it will be open during the floodgate closure.