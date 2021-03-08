Area man returns to pro fishing tour this month

Major League Fishing (MLF), the world’s largest tournament fishing organization, is set to open the 2021 Bass Pro Tour season – the third season of the action-packed Tour – this month, March 21-26, with the Toro Stage 1 at Sam Rayburn Reservoir presented by Power-Pole.

Among the 80 anglers competing in 2021 will be local professional Cliff Crochet of Pierre Part.

Crochet will be competing in his 12th season as a professional angler – third on the MLF Bass Pro Tour, he will be looking to qualify for their first REDCREST championship appearances.

“I’m most excited about just getting back on the water and getting in the routine of a tournament week,” Crochet said. “I really enjoy the grind that comes with a tournament. This year’s schedule is a good one and should make for some great events. My overall goal for 2021 is to work as hard as I possibly can, focus really hard on my execution and keep a positive mind set.”

“Cajun Baby” Crochet traded his Louisiana sheriff’s badge for a flipping stick when he qualified for the Bassmaster Elite Series in 2010. Crochet has accumulated one win and 14 Top 10s in his career. He has more than $533,000 in winnings.

The top award at each Bass Pro Tour event is $100,000, with $300,000 going to the winner of the REDCREST 2022 championship event. Anglers are also competing to qualify each year for the General Tire Heavy Hitters all-star event, which showcases the pros with the highest cumulative weight from their single largest bass in each of the seven regular-season events.

In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, attendance at Major League Fishing events is currently limited to competing anglers, essential staff and media covering the event only. Fans are encouraged to follow the event online through the MLF NOW!® live stream and SCORETRACKER coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.

The MLF NOW! broadcast team of Chad McKee, Marty Stone and J.T. Kenney break down the extended action on all six days of competition from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MLF NOW! is live streamed on MajorLeagueFishing.com and the MyOutdoorTV (MOTV) app.

Television coverage of the Bass Pro Tour Toro Stage 1 at Sam Rayburn Reservoir presented by Power-Pole will be showcased across two two-hour episodes, premiering at 6 a.m. CT, Aug. 28 on the Discovery Channel. New MLF episodes premiere each Saturday morning on the Discovery Channel, with additional re-airings on the Outdoor Channel and the Sportsman Channel. Each two-hour long reality-based episode goes in-depth to break down each day of competition.

The 2021 Bass Pro Tour features a field of 76 of the top professional anglers in the world – joined at each event by 4 pros that qualify from the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit – competing across seven regular-season tournaments around the country, competing for millions of dollars and valuable points to qualify for the annual Heavy Hitters all-star event and the REDCREST 2022 championship.

For complete details and updated information on Major League Fishing and the Bass Pro Tour, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com.