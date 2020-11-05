John Flores: Flotation devices, like seat belts, save lives

A press release issued by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Oct. 27 announced the body of a missing boater in St. Bernard Parish was recovered in the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet, by LDWF agents.

The deceased was Rickey Dean, 32, of Chalmette. According to the release, Dean was a passenger in his uncle’s vessel when they both were ejected from the vessel into the water. Moreover, a nearby boater was able to rescue the operator, but not Dean.

Upon reading the release the one thing that stood out was when Dean’s body was found, he was not wearing a personal flotation device.

It caused me to think back to when I was in my early 30s and in the prime of my life. Weekends always found my buddies and I down the bayous somewhere chasing something whether fish, deer, ducks or rabbits.

It was also the time of life when we were all in the process of raising our kids. And, when they were old enough, they were with us.

It was also the time when I started wearing a life vest.

After launching my boat one morning, I went about the business of getting things ready including putting life vests on my two boys ages 5 and 7 at the time.

Mrs. Flores’ instructions to me were simple: “You make sure you bring them back, John Flores, and not bleeding and with all of their digits.”

We happened to be going down to the marsh to cut trails to our deer stands in preparation for the upcoming season. Let me tell you, when you put a machete in the hands of a well-trained elementary school boy, you’ve got a buzz saw on your hands.

Before I shoved off, I went through a mental checklist and looked things over to ensure I hadn’t forgotten anything. That’s when I looked into those two faces who were oblivious of my thoughts.

I was suddenly overcome by a reality check and thought to myself, “What good is it if they are wearing life vests and I’m not wearing mine? What would happen if I was tossed from the boat and they were left alone and possibly thrown out too? How could I help them?”

Since that day, I’ve worn a personal floatation device and so does everyone who rides in my boat. Like seatbelts, wearing a PFD has become a good habit. It’s not a macho thing with me.

LDWF Enforcement Division Press Secretary Adam Einck, said, “We always try and teach the same three things for people boating. Wear a personal flotation device, have a sober operator, and know your surroundings. We also encourage everyone to take a boating safety course.”

Einck pointed out that the boating course is mandatory for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1984, in order to operate a vessel over 10 horsepower.

Statistically, Einck shared to date in Louisiana there have been 22 fatalities and 153 boating incidents. By comparison there were 20 total fatalities and 105 incidents in 2019. In 2018 there were 19 fatalities and 95 incidents.

In 2017 there were 19 fatalities and 106 incidents. And, in 2016 there were 24 fatalities and 112 incidents.

Einck attributes some of the uptick in accidents and fatalities this year to the Covid-19 pandemic. Facebook may anecdotally be an indicator for just how many people have been fishing and boating. By the posts I’ve seen this year, there has been a lot of social distancing by all accounts.

Einck said, “We had a lot more people on the water and people had more time to boat with the quarantine over the spring and summer.”

There are lots of excuses people use to not wear a PFD. What’s more, most of us have heard them before. “They’re uncomfortable.” “They’re too bulky.” “I know how to swim.” “I hate those things.”

Some people think it’s good enough just to sit on them. I can assure you accidents happen in milliseconds.

However, it’s ironic that people experience them in slow motion. But, no one seems to grab a PFD when they’re violently ejected from their boat seat.

In just a few weeks we will be celebrating Thanksgiving. The press release didn’t say much about Dean other than he was a resident of Chalmette and that he had an uncle he was with who is alive today.

I wonder. Was Dean married? Did he have any children? How many brothers and sisters did he have — if any? Is his mom and dad still alive? The accident was tragic.

No doubt, there will be moments of sadness around the Dean family’s table this holiday season. We need to pray for their loss.

More importantly, if you plan on being on the water this fall and winter be careful and please, wear your personal flotation device. Like seatbelts, your life may depend on it.