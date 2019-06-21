Woman accused of stalking

A Berwick woman has been charged with stalking someone in Morgan City stemming from multiple incidents in the past month, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

Amanda Eues, 41, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with stalking.

The warrant stems from several incidents over the past month in which Eues is alleged to have stalked another person, Blair said. Eues was jailed.