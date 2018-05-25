U.S. 90 West at La. 182 shut down after crash in Ricohoc

As of 8:50 a.m. Friday, U.S. 90 West at La. 182 was shut down as authorities responded to a vehicle crash in Ricohoc. Injuries were reported, said Detective Lt. Traci Landry, St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The crash was turned over to state police. No other information was yet available, Landry said. Motorists should use La. 182 as an alternate route.

This photo was submitted by Ryan Knapp. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. Friday.