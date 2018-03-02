(Updated) Two persons of interest located in fatal Morgan City shooting

Fri, 03/02/2018 - 10:48am zachary fitzgerald
One male subject found dead Friday morning, police say

Morgan City police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday morning and left one male subject dead. Two persons of interest were in custody as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, Police Spokeswoman Capt. Betty Augman said.

The identities of the persons of interest haven't been released, Augman said.

Police responded to call at 9:27 a.m. Friday reporting shots fired in the area of Fifth and Everett streets. Officers arrived on scene at about 9:30 a.m., Augman said.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers observed a male subject who was deceased, Augman said. The subject had a gunshot wound, she said.

The investigation is ongoing.

