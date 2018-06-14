(Updated) Three arrested in fatal hit-and-run

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with an early Monday morning, fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Amelia, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release. The crash claimed the life of Leslie Matthews, 43, of Amelia.

Kristie Blanchard, 40, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 5:33 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with felony hit and run.

Johnny Giroir Sr., 47, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 5:33 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with obstruction of justice.

Leo Vining, 44, of La. 662 in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 5:33 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with obstruction of justice.

On Monday, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Duhon Boulevard in Amelia. Through the investigation, detectives connected Blanchard, Giroir and Vining to the hit-and-run, Anslum said. Detectives found evidence that Blanchard hit Matthews and left the scene of the crash, the sheriff said.

Detectives also learned that Giroir and Vining had knowledge of the crash and helped Blanchard, Anslum said. Blanchard, Giroir, and Vining were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and incarceration. No bail was set.