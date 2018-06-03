(Updated) Sheriff: 4 inmates escape from jail; one still at-large

Authorities have caught three of four inmates who escaped from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center in Centerville. As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, law enforcement officials were still searching for one of the escaped inmates, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release. Still at large is Elias Todd. Captured are William Deans, and brothers Jamie Scarbrough and Tanner Scarbrough.

No official information has been released yet as to how the inmates may have escaped or exactly when the escape may have occurred.

The sheriff’s office sent a news release at about 2 p.m. Sunday reporting that authorities were searching for four escaped inmates. The sheriff issued a be-on-the-lookout to neighboring law enforcement agencies. The parish one call notification system was activated and the inmates had been listed as escaped with the National Crime Information Center, the release said.

With assistance from the local agencies, one of the escapees, Deans, 40, was located early Monday morning in Morgan City. Two other inmates, Jamie Scarbrough, 28, and Tanner Scarbrough, 18, were located and apprehended in Picayune, Mississippi, by the Picayune Police Department. Jamie Scarbrough and Tanner Scarbrough were awaiting extradition to St. Mary Parish from Picayune, Mississippi, Anslum said.

Escaped inmate, Todd, 24, had not been caught as of Monday morning. The sheriff’s office has numerous leads and asks the citizens to continue to send its tips via the sheriff’s social media sites or by telephone, the release said.

Todd is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds, and has tattoos on neck and facial area; specifically, the number “33” on his forehead.

Authorities also arrested four suspects in connection with the inmates’ escape. Brooke Mcmanus, 26 of Patterson; Bernetta Pennison 49, of Berwick; Brandon Collier, 22, of Morgan City; and William Haff, 37, of Berwick; were each arrested on a charge of assisting escape.

Pennison, originally identified as Bonita Federer, was also arrested on charges of misrepresentation during booking and a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies investigating an escape from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center found evidence that Pennison, Mcmanus, Haff and Collier assisted inmates in escaping from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, Anslum said.

Authorities located Pennison, Mcmanus, Haff and Collier, and they were ultimately transported to parish jail. During the booking process, a booking deputy found evidence that Pennison attempted to use a different name and date of birth, and also held an active warrant for her arrest, Anslum said.

Deans had been in parish jail on a charge of domestic abuse by strangulation. Jamie Scarbrough was in jail on a charge of illegal possession of stolen things, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana; Tanner Scarbrough had been incarcerated on charges of illegal possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated number. Todd was in jail on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, theft, and criminal damage to property.

The Sunday news release stated that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and other agencies were searching the area for the inmates. Anyone who sees an influx of law enforcement should step inside and keep your doors locked. Anyone who sees suspicious activities or suspects that fit this description in the area should immediately call 911. The circumstances of their escape are under active investigation.

Anslum thanked all the law enforcement agencies who were assisting in the effort along with citizens who provided numerous tips that assisted in the capture of the inmates.