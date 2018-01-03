(Updated) Scene cleared on Cedar Street in Franklin

Residents in the area of Cedar Street in Franklin were advised Wednesday afternoon to stay indoors until authorities resolve a situation, a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office news release said.

The scene is now clear and has been turned over to Franklin Police Department. Everyone is safe and secure, authorities said.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were called to assist Franklin police who were responding to a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of Cedar Street in Franklin, the release said.

Deputies were working to make contact with a person who went into a home as Franklin police responded to the call.