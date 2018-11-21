(Updated) Police: One dead in Morgan City shooting

A male subject has died following a Morgan City shooting that occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Kentucky and Sixth streets, Police Capt. Teddy Liner said.

Police haven't released the name of the deceased subject. The subject had initially been transported to Teche Regional Medical Center to be treated but later died from his injuries, Liner said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Morgan City Police Department detectives at 985-380-4605.