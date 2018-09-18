(Updated) Deceased pedestrian identified in crash

A 55-year-old Berwick woman has been identified as the pedestrian killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in a parking lot at a medical facility in Morgan City.

At about 1:18 p.m. Tuesday, the Morgan City Police Department responded to an accident involving a pedestrian in a private drive near the intersection of La. 70 and Victor II Boulevard across from Teche Regional Medical Center. Preliminary investigation revealed that Tammy Warrington, 55, of Berwick was struck at the entrance to a business by an SUV driven by Erin Metz, 37, of Morgan City, a police news release said.

Warrington was transported to Teche Regional Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, the release said.The accident is still under investigation by the Morgan City Police Department. There are no citations or charges at this time pending the conclusion of the investigation and results of routine toxicology tests, police said.

Before releasing Warrington's identity, Capt. Betty Augman had stated that a vehicle was turning into the parking lot, and a pedestrian was allegedly lying on the ground. The driver of the vehicle didn't see the pedestrian and struck the pedestrian, Augman said.