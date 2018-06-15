(Updated) Authorities still searching for escaped inmate

As of Saturday night, authorities were still searching for an escaped inmate from St. Mary Parish jail in Centerville. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office reported Friday night that the inmate had escaped. The escape comes less than two weeks after four other inmates escaped from the jail and were subsequently captured.

Deputies are searching for the inmate. The inmate has been identified as Jeremy Anthony Perez, 25, of the 500 block of Lake Dauterive Road in New Iberia. Perez is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 143 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair. The inmate was last wearing green colored jail clothing. A warrant has been secured for Perez's arrest on a charge of simple escape.

Perez was incarcerated at the jail on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, no driver's license, careless operation, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $6,750.

Anyone with any information regarding Perez or his whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office or 911.

On June 3, the sheriff's office reported that four inmates had escaped from parish jail. Authorities captured those inmates within the next two days. Three deputies were fired for allegedly not following proper security protocol.