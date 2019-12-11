UPDATED 9:04 P.M.: Authorities identify man who died when swamp buggy overturned

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died when an amphibious vehicle overturned Wednesday afternoon in Bayou Ramos.

The man was identified as Jeffrey Paul Curry Jr., 22, of Arnaudville.

Sheriff Blaise Smith said that the vehicle, carrying three people, overturned about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near La. 182 in Amelia. The people were working in the bayou.

Two of the occupants were able to swim to safety. Curry was located about three hours later by divers with the Dive Section of the St. Mary Sheriff's Office.

Agencies assisting in the effort to locate Curry were the Amelia Fire Department, the Morgan City Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard is handling the investigation into the accident, Smith said.